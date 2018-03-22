The Illusionists - Sioux Falls

Mar 22, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Creative Producer Simon Painter said, “We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Sioux Falls at your Washington Pavilion on Thursday, March 22, 2018 for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

Fee: Call the Box Office or visit the website for pricing.