The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (play) - Lead

The 2018 Gold Camp Players Community Theater presents The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, an adult drama by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis exploring the true meaning of forgiveness.
This play is not intended for children. Parental guidance is recommended and children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is $15 adults, $10 for members, and $5 for students with ID. Tickets available at the door or call 605-584-2067.
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|605-584-2067
|opera@rushmore.com
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
Mar 2, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 3, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 4, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mar 9, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 10, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 11, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
