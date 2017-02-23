The Life and Legacy of Frederick Douglass (Theatre) - Sioux Falls

Feb 26, 2017 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

In honor of Black History Month, the Augustana Diversity and Inclusion Office presents "Frederick: The Life and Legacy of Frederick Douglass." This one-man show performed by Dr. Robin Duncan tells the story of Frederick Douglass' journey from a slave to a 19th-century American hero. The event is sponsored by Augustana's Diversity and Inclusion Office.

Dr. Duncan is the CEO of The R.D. Duncan Institute for Professional Development, located in Sioux Falls. He is currently working on his online presence as a coach and instructor. Duncan is both a licensed and ordained minister. He brings more than 35 years of experience as a lead pastor, interim pastor, music minister and Christian education director. He has also functioned in various ministry capacities over his career.



Duncan has served as a counselor and adjunct professor of marriage and family counseling, psychology and juvenile delinquency, and a project supervisor for doctoral students at the local seminary. He is the past president of the faculty senate at Kilian Community College and is a substitute teacher for the Sioux Falls School District. Duncan has experience as a human resources training consultant. He has provided both counseling and ministry services both locally, nationally and internationally.

Fee: $10 or free with a valid Augustana ID