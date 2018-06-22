The Little Mermaid Jr. Children's Theatre - Spearfish
Jun 24, 2018 2:00 pm
The 60-minute musical, designed for children in grades 3rd through high school, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The Matthews’ children’s theater group cast, the Peanut Butter & Jelly Players, contains approximately 30 students. Tickets are $8 adults and $5 youth.
Fee: $8 adults, $5 youth (18 and under)
|Location:
|The Matthews' Theater
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/little-mermaid-jr/
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 23, 2018 Starting at 7:00 pm
Jun 24, 2018 2:00 pm
Let’s go under the sea!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.