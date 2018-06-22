Share |

The Little Mermaid Jr. Children's Theatre - Spearfish

Jun 24, 2018 2:00 pm

The 60-minute musical, designed for children in grades 3rd through high school, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The Matthews’ children’s theater group cast, the Peanut Butter & Jelly Players, contains approximately 30 students. Tickets are $8 adults and $5 youth.

Fee: $8 adults, $5 youth (18 and under)


Location:   The Matthews' Theater
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/little-mermaid-jr/

All Dates:
Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 23, 2018 Starting at 7:00 pm
Jun 24, 2018 2:00 pm

