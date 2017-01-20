Share |

THE MAGIC OF BILL BLAAG - Sioux Falls

Jan 20, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

"Unbelievable!" - USA Today

"A Side-Splitting Spectacular!" - Chicago Tribune

The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! comes to the Washington Pavilion for one show only! Critics and audiences alike rave about his incredible high-energy, grand-scale magic & illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief.

Referred to as “Houdini Times Ten!” by NBC, Blagg’s show is packed with NEW mind-blowing illusions and his trademark off-the-cuff personality that make this show a great family event! People will float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more! This is one show you can’t afford to miss! Witness live over 90 minutes of interactive, action-packed magic & illusion performed by the country's most prominent magical star, Bill Blagg!

 

Fee: See website for details


Location:   Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   gmiller@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://bit.ly/1UqihUk

All Dates:
Jan 20, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Critics and audiences alike rave about his incredible high-energy, grand-scale magic & illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief.

Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Mary W. Sommervold Hall 57103 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103

Search All Events By Day

January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS