The Red Cloud Indian Art Show - Pine Ridge
Jun 2, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018
The Red Cloud Indian Art Show is one of the largest and longest-running Native American art shows of its kind in the country, and one of only a few held on an Indian reservation hundreds of miles from any urban area. Each year, the exhibition showcases more than 150 submissions in categories from painting and photography to beadwork and quillwork. The show is open daily.
|Location:
|The Heritage Center Gallery
|Map:
|100 Mission Dr. Pine Ridge, SD
|Phone:
|605-867-1105
|Website:
|http://redcloudart.show/
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018 Special opening event: Saturday, June 2, 12 pm to 5 pm.
One of the largest and longest-running Native American art shows.
