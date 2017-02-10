Third Annual Sweet Art Show - Sioux Falls

Feb 10, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for the Third Annual Sweet Art Show — an art reception showcasing Sioux Falls artists as well as a fundraiser that will help further JAM Art & Supplies' mission of getting art supplies in the hands of local artists.



Featured at the event will be a gourmet ice cream bar with delectable ice cream toppings and sweet hors d'oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available. A free-will donation of $10 is suggested at the door; however, cost of attendance is free.



Funds raised at the show will jump start creative reuse summer camps, classes and workshops for Sioux Falls artists and children. In addition, exclusive sponsorship opportunities are available!



For more information, check out JamArtAndSupplies.org to discover how to make a difference in the lives of so many.