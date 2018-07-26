Thursdays on the Platz

Jul 26, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company and Vermillion NEXT (Young Professionals Network) are pleased to announce the return of the ninth season of Thursdays on the Platz this summer. A summer favorite, Thursdays on the Platz (corner of Main and Market Streets) will continue its success of bringing free, live music to downtown Vermillion with two additional weeks of music, some new furniture for the Platz, and an exciting, new partnership.

This year the National Music Museum has partnered with the Vermillion NEXT Thursdays on the Platz Committee to help extend the season of free, live music for the community. Each concert will be billed as happening on the National Music Museum stage. “Thursdays on the Platz began years ago with a number of volunteers who wanted raise money to get some furniture on the Platz, and continue to grow the Vermillion live-music scene,” says Nate Welch, CEO of the VCDC. “This year we will see furniture added to the Platz and, thanks to the partnership with the NMM, live music will happen every Thursday from July 12th to August 23rd on the NMM Stage of Thursdays on the Platz.”



Beginning Thursday, July 12th, this summer’s shows will take place from 5:30-7:30 and feature live music, affordable food and beverages, and fun!

The July line-up will be:



July 12 - Payne

July 19 - Humbletown

July 26 - Canby Misfits



For more information, visit www.LiveVermillion.com.