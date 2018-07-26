Share |

Trail Ridge Senior Living Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls

Jul 26, 2018 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Join us at Prairie Green Golf Course for the second annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit Trail Ridge Senior Living Community.

Funds raised from the event will help to enhance the wellness programs and  the outdoor living space for residents.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Registration & Lunch: 11:00AM
- Shotgun Start: 12:00PM

FEES
- Team of Four Golfers: $500
- Various sponsorship opportunities are available. 

We can't wait to see you on the course! Reserve your team today!


Location:   Prairie Green Golf Course
Map:   Prairie Green Golf Course
Phone:   605-339-9123
Email:   ASvennes@abhomes.org
Website:   http://TrailRidgeGolf.com

All Dates:
