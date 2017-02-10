Share |

Twilight Flights - Renner

Feb 10, 2017 - Feb 11, 2017

Enjoy a romantic evening and helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls. Includes, wine tasting and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and desert wine tasting. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St,‎ Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Website:   http://strawbalewinery.com/

All Dates:
Wine tasting, heavy appetizers, helicopter ride to see the lights of Sioux Falls, dessert and dessert wine tasting.

Strawbale Winery
