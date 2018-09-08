Share |

Twin Rivers Old Iron Farm Show

Sep 8, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018

Join the Twin Rivers Old Iron Association for their annual Farm Show and Kuchen Fest! The event features a flea market, farm demonstrations, parade, music, food, games and a tractor pull. Admission is free!


Phone:   605-505-0535
Email:   twinriversoldiron@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.twinriversoldiron.org

