Unnecessary Farce Play - Custer
Aug 15, 2017 - Aug 20, 2017
Two cops. Three crooks, Eight doors, Go. Two hours of non-stop hilarity and mayhem. Dazzlingly funny, with one silly bit overlapping the next...think Marx Brothers updated in tempo and relevance for today's world.
Show Times
Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm*
Wednesday & Sunday at 2:00pm*
Adults: $34.00
Children (18 & under): $16.00
Student discount with current student I.D.: $25.00
Senior (age 62+) or Military discount: $30.00*
*Discounts may not be combined.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions
All Dates:
Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017
Aug 15, 2017 - Aug 20, 2017
