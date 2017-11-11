Veteran's Day Event - Spearfish
Nov 11, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
We are having a Veterans Day Event which will include-
A concert put on by The Potter Family, snacks & refreshments & a whole lot of fun!
Suggested Donation: $15
All Proceeds shared with The Speafish Veteran's Monument
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr., Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.