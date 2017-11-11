Share |

Veteran’s Weekend Celebration - Deadwood

Nov 11, 2017

Ceremony, fundraiser and free meal. All are welcome.


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand a Holiday Inn Resort
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   (800) 999-1876
Website:   http://www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com/

