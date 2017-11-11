Share |

Veterans Day Event & Patriotic Show - Spearfish

Nov 11, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

The High Plains Western Heritage Center will again be hosting their Veterans Day event on Saturday, November 11th, 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The Potter Family will perform a USO Patriotic Show at 2:00 PM.

This event is sponsored by First Interstate Bank of Spearfish. Proceeds will be shared with the Spearfish Veteran's Monument.

Suggested Donation: $10. Reservations Requested


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

Join us in thanking our veterans on Saturday, November 11th starting at 1:30 PM. Live Concert by The Potter Family.

