Walk to Defeat ALS - Rapid City

Jun 23, 2018 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and fundraiser for those living with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as we march together toward a cure for ALS. To register, please visit: www.walktodefeatals.org


Location:   Memorial Park Bandshell
Map:   N 5th St Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-274-0230
Email:   chelsea@alsmn.org
Website:   http://www.walktodefeatals.org

All Dates:
Fundraiser walk.

