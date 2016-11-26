Share |

Watertown Optimist Club Winter Wonderland - Watertown

Dec 23, 2016 - Dec 25, 2016

Lighted displays and Santa.


Location:   Stokes-Thomas City Park
Map:   90 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-881-1348
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/WatertownOptimistClub

All Dates:
Nov 26, 2016 - Nov 27, 2016
Dec 2, 2016 - Dec 4, 2016
Dec 9, 2016 - Dec 11, 2016
Dec 16, 2016 - Dec 18, 2016
Dec 23, 2016 - Dec 25, 2016

Search All Events By Day

November (2016)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS