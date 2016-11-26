Watertown Optimist Club Winter Wonderland - Watertown
Dec 23, 2016 - Dec 25, 2016
Lighted displays and Santa.
|Location:
|Stokes-Thomas City Park
|Map:
|90 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-881-1348
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/WatertownOptimistClub
All Dates:
Nov 26, 2016 - Nov 27, 2016
Dec 2, 2016 - Dec 4, 2016
Dec 9, 2016 - Dec 11, 2016
Dec 16, 2016 - Dec 18, 2016
Dec 23, 2016 - Dec 25, 2016
