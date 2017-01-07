Share |

Western Movie Matinees - Spearfish

Jan 21, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Beat the winter blues and join us on Saturday's in January at 2:00 pm and enjoy great Western Movies on our big screen in the Bruce Miller Theater.

Fee: $5


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Jan 7, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jan 14, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jan 21, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jan 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

