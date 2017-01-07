Western Movie Matinees - Spearfish
Jan 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Beat the winter blues and join us on Saturday's in January at 2:00 pm and enjoy great Western Movies on our big screen in the Bruce Miller Theater.
Fee: $5
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Jan 7, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jan 14, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jan 21, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jan 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
