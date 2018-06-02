Western Spirit Cowboy Festival - Trent

Jun 2, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018

Experience the western spirit with a trail ride, Dutch oven cook-off, performance by cowboy poet & humorist Andy Nelson, music by Sherwin & Pam Linton, Ron & Jane Cote and the Campfire Concerto (Boyd Bristow, Kenny Putnam, Paul Larson & Jami Lynn) and cowboy church on Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.trentsd.com.