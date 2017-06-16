Share |

Wheels N' Squeals - Beresford

Jun 16, 2017 - Jun 17, 2017

KCBS barbecue contest, car show, burnout competitions, inflatables, flea market flippers, tractor pull, shop hop and firemen's dance.


Location:   Downtown Beresford
Map:   Beresford, SD 57004
Phone:   605-610-8716
Website:   http://beresfordswheelsnsqueals.com/

All Dates:
