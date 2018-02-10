Share |

Winemaker's Dinner - Vermillion

Feb 10, 2018 7:00 pm

Five course meal with wine pairings.


Location:   Valiant Vineyards Winery
Map:   1500 W Main Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-4500
Website:   http://www.buffalorunwinery.com/

All Dates:
Feb 10, 2018 7:00 pm

Five course meal with wine pairing.

Valiant Vineyards Winery
Valiant Vineyards Winery 57069 1500 W Main Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS