Share |

Wing and Brew Festival - Brookings

Aug 12, 2017

Wing eating contest, craft beer, live music, volleyball tournament and kids' activities.


Location:   Swiftel Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-7539
Email:   swiftelcenter@swiftelcenter.com
Website:   http://www.swiftelcenter.com

All Dates:
Aug 12, 2017

Wing eating contest, craft beer, live music, volleyball tournament and kids' activities.
Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center 57006 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS