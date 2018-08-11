Wing and Brew Festival - Brookings
Aug 11, 2018
Wing eating contest, craft beer, live music, volleyball tournament and kids' activities.
|Location:
|Swiftel Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-7539
|Email:
|swiftelcenter@swiftelcenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.swiftelcenter.com
All Dates:
Aug 11, 2018
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.