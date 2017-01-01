Winter Walk Through The Woods - Canton
Jan 1, 2017 2:00 pm
Snowshoes will be available if there is snow. Meet at warming shelter # 3 located down Sargeant Creek Road.
|Location:
|Newton Hills State Park
|Map:
|28767 482nd Ave, Canton, SD 57013
|Phone:
|605-987-2263
|Email:
|NewtonHills@state.sd.us
All Dates:
