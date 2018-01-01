Share |

Winter Walk Through The Woods - Canton

Jan 1, 2018 2:00 pm

Park entrance license required. Snowshoes will be available if there is snow. Meet at warming shelter # 3 located down Sargeant Creek Road.


Location:   Newton Hills State Park
Map:   28767 482nd Ave, Canton, SD 57013
Phone:   605-987-2263
Email:   NewtonHills@state.sd.us

