Winter Wonderland Nature Hike - Brandon

Jan 1, 2018 2:00 pm

Hike the park then warm up with hot apple cider and cookies. Park entrance license required. 


Location:   Big Sioux Recreation Area
Map:   410 W Park St, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-7243; 594-3824
Email:   BigSioux@state.sd.us

All Dates:
