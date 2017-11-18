Winterfest - Aberdeen

Nov 18, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017

Winterfest has been held annually on the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978, and consists of food, entertainment, a fine arts gallery and nearly 50 artisan booths. The Winterfest Committee is committed to presenting a high quality juried show with balance and variety between the various art forms as well as between fine and folk arts. It is the perfect opportunity to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.