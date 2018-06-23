Share |

Women's Try It Day - Sioux Falls

Jun 23, 2018 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Ladies – here’s your chance to try all kinds of outdoor activities like canoeing, kayaking, archery, air rifles and outdoor cooking.

 


Location:   Outdoor Campus East
Map:   4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-362-2777
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/pg/outdoorcampus/events/?ref=page_internal

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2018 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Bring the ladies in your life and have some outdoor fun! 

Outdoor Campus East
Outdoor Campus East 57106 4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS