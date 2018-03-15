WWI Facts and Artifacts -Sioux Falls

Mar 15, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Randy Megard is well known for his love of history and getting into the middle of it by participating in various reinactment events of numerous eras - usually military. Randy will present a program on WWI and share some of his collection of artifacts, along with some shared by Jim A. Carlson. Be sure to come early and explore the WWI exhibit on the Old Courthouse Museum's first floor. It is all Free and Open to the Public!