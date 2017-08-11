You & Me Make Glee - Sioux Falls

Aug 11, 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The LifeScape Center for the Arts is proud to present it's newest production, You & Me Make Glee! This all-abilities interpretive dance production is the first of it's kind for The Center for the Arts and the Sioux Falls community!



We are excited to collaborate with Barefoot Dance Studios of Rapid City who will be bringing 8 dance students to spend a week collaborating, creating, befriending, and performing together with students from LifeScape as well as other children from our community who live with a disability.



31 dancers will take the stage and perform in this magical and inspiring production that you will not want to miss!!

Fee: $10 adults, $5 students, 5 and under free