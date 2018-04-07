Zonta Spring Vendor & Craft Show - Pierre
Apr 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
This year's Spring Vendor & Craft Show offers over 50 booths at the Northridge Plaza Mall, where you can find hand-crafted items, food, and other unique products. The Zonta Club sponsors a spring and fall event each year, raising funds for local organizations and educational scholarships. The Zonta Club of Pierre-Ft. Pierre is part of Zonta International, an organization that works locally and world-wide to help women improve their economic condition, education and health.
|Location:
|Northridge Plaza Mall
|Map:
|1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-222-1403
|Email:
|bkstand@pie.midco.net
All Dates:
Apr 7, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Apr 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Over 50 craft and vendor booths offer hard-to-get and hand-crafted items, perfect for sprucing things up for spring!
