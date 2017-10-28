Zoo Boo - Watertown
Oct 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Have a howling good time! Come trick-or-treat at the Bramble Park Zoo in a fun and safe environment while visiting the animals! Businesses, organizations and service groups set-up themed booths throughout the zoo. This event is sponsored by Power 106.3. Advanced tickets available at County Fair Foods. If you have advanced tickets you can come in the express entrance 1 hour early. LAZS membership only valid for adults 13 and over. 2 and under free. The Zoo is closed during the day to set-up for this event.
Fee: $7 for everyone over 2 years. LAZS membership only valid for adults 13 and over.
|Bramble Park Zoo
|800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|605-882-6269
|jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com
Oct 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm The Zoo is closed before this event. Advance ticket holders can start trick-or-treating at 1pm.
Trick-or-treat at the Bramble Park Zoo.
