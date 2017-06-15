Make Sure the Pan Is Hot

Jun 15, 2017

In honor of Father’s Day, we asked South Dakota Magazine staff members for their favorite bits of fatherly advice, pet phrases and the like. If you’re a South Dakota dad looking to make your mark, take notes — or follow contributing editor Paul Higbee’s lead. "As a dad, if you find yourself in a situation where you have no wisdom to offer, try to at least be witty," Paul says. "It's hard to imagine a really good dad who isn't funny on a regular basis."

Leland “Spud” Clark "My dad’s words of wisdom were also his dad’s words of wisdom. 'Always carry,' 'You can wish in one hand and spit in the other and see which one you have more of’' and 'I’m gonna get my belt!' were perennial favorites. I never got the belt, but Dad did." — Andrea Clark Maibaum, Production Manager

Leland “Spud” Clark

"My dad’s words of wisdom were also his dad’s words of wisdom. 'Always carry,' 'You can wish in one hand and spit in the other and see which one you have more of’' and 'I’m gonna get my belt!' were perennial favorites. I never got the belt, but Dad did." — Andrea Clark Maibaum, Production Manager





Bernard Hunhoff, Sr.





"'Oh, it'll be ok,' was Dad’s reply when Mom worried about one of us, and his standard reply to most crises unless it involved troubled farm machinery. Then he wasn’t always as positive." — Bernie Hunhoff, founder & editor at large





Doyle Stevens





"Growing up, we had a fat, stubborn horse named Cakes. She was adored by kids because she never turned down fresh grass from little hands and she never moved faster than a trot. Her one vice was being led into a trailer. We’d pull and tug on her lead rope and she’d tug back even harder. It usually ended with my dad (the toughest, gentlest man I know) leaving her home. ‘We don’t need that fat cow anyway!’ he’d snort under his breath. We finally discovered that it was the tugging on the lead rope that made her so mad. Once the lead rope fell to the ground and she walked into the trailer on her own. 'Huh,' said Dad, 'Sometimes you have to let go and see what the other side does.' Letting go. Who knew?" — Heidi Marsh, publisher





Frank Andrews

"Dad was never into gadgets and gizmos. All the extras — even power windows on vehicles — were just things that would eventually break and have to be replaced. He came along with us when we were shopping for our first house in Yankton, and I consulted him on major purchases after that. Every time he reminded me that the fancy add-ons were often just not necessary. You probably can’t find a decent car these days with crank windows, but I try to keep it simple as often as I can." — John Andrews, managing editor

Bernie Hunhoff

"My dad has always preached that ideas come easy and the real work (and fun) happens after you settle on an idea." — Katie Hunhoff, publisher

Lewis Johnson



"Father’s a bit of a free spirit. Me, not so much, but I’ve always admired his attitude. I’ve spent decades trying to process particular pearl of Dad wisdom: ‘As long as you’re having a good time, it doesn’t matter if anyone else is.’ Maybe in another 40 years, I’ll get there." — Laura Johnson Andrews, circulation and marketing manager

Gary Pederson

"My dad recently retired from a long, successful career in sales. He's given me a lot of good advice, but one thing that stands out is the importance of a good handshake. I had to practice it with him when I was a kid. First he showed me what he described as a dead fish or wussy handshake — gentle grasp or just grabbing hold of someone’s fingers. Then he taught me a good firm shake, palm to palm, not too short, not too long. I don’t find myself in a lot of hand-shaking situations, but I think I get some weak ones because I am a woman. Whenever I get a limp handshake, I think of my dad and how he would not be impressed." — Rebecca Johnson, special projects coordinator

Joe Holtzmann, Jr.









"Mom and Dad had a strict division of labor when I was growing up: Dad went to work and Mom took care of the house. Thus it was quite surprising to find Dad in front of the stove one day, spatula in hand, preparing to fry an egg. 'Make sure the pan is hot before you put the egg in,' he advised, taking advantage of the teaching moment. And so I have from that day to this." — Roger Holtzmann, contributing editor