July/August 2017

A Town Every Ten Miles: Rails shaped Corson County.

Wild, Tasty & Useful: Ten native South Dakota plants with a purpose.

A Disciple for Dakota: Congregational minister and pioneer educator Joseph Ward left a statewide legacy.

Frosting Flandreau: Two generations of the Duncan family have made Flandreau a sweet place to be.

The Catch at McNenny: Where South Dakota hatches trout, salmon and researchers.

Life among the Monks: Surprises from Blue Cloud Abbey's photo collection.

13 Days on Oahe: Three friends' odyssey on a 22-foot sailboat.