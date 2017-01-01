The Gift of South Dakota
Subscriptions to South Dakota Magazine make great gifts!
Subscribe today — 1 year (6 issues) is just $25!
July/August 2017
|
|
A Town Every Ten Miles: Rails shaped Corson County.
Wild, Tasty & Useful: Ten native South Dakota plants with a purpose.
A Disciple for Dakota: Congregational minister and pioneer educator Joseph Ward left a statewide legacy.
Frosting Flandreau: Two generations of the Duncan family have made Flandreau a sweet place to be.
The Catch at McNenny: Where South Dakota hatches trout, salmon and researchers.
Life among the Monks: Surprises from Blue Cloud Abbey's photo collection.
13 Days on Oahe: Three friends' odyssey on a 22-foot sailboat.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.