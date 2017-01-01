The Gift of South Dakota
July/August 2018
A One-Road Music Fest: Eliza Blue takes us backstage at the Sioux River Folk Festival.
Baseball at Four Corners: Our pastime flourishes at a lonely West River highway junction.
The Sylvan Lake Paintings: Watercolor artist Jon Crane hikes and paints out of his comfort zone.
Badlands Star Party: The universe comes alive in one of South Dakota's darkest places.
A Sailing School: The Gavins Point Yacht Club is training a new generation of sailors.
Back to the Prairie: Rediscovering artist Eugene Christopherson and his lost 'Little House' paintings.
Larger than Life: Remembering August Klindt, the Gann Valley Giant.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.