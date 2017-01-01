The Gift of South Dakota
Subscriptions to South Dakota Magazine make great gifts!
Subscribe today — 1 year (6 issues) is just $25!
May/June 2018
|
|
Travel Like It's 1938: Touring the state with a Depression-era guidebook.
A Time-Traveled Treat: How Swedish kringle came to a Wilmot farm.
In Search of the Fairburn Agate: Our state gemstone lies hidden in the Black Hills and Badlands.
Winter Count Quest: Preserving an ancient Lakota timekeeping art.
Dayton Hyde — Free to Run: Wild mustangs corralled a spirited writer in South Dakota.
Mayfield Store Stories: This dot on the Yankton County map has a past; does it have a future?
Inside & Out: A celebration of South Dakota design and architecture.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.