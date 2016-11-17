Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Staff Favorites from November/December 2016
Nov 17, 2016
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
-
"I like the opening of Our Wild Side because I think the frosty trees and brown grasses perfectly show the overlap of fall and winter,” says John Andrews, managing editor. Photo by Chad Coppess, S.D. Tourism.
-
"My favorite image is Nancy Losacker's mosaic, The Long View,” says Roger Holtzmann, contributing editor. "If I had the patience it took to create such art I'd be a happy man!"
-
Sandy Easterling, subscriptions, liked this winter scene at Rapid City’s Main Street Square. Photo by Karlee Moore.
-
Laura Andrews, circulation and marketing manager, chose this photo of Yankton's Third Street circa 1875. "I recognize nothing in this picture, but it makes me smile to see the town as my great-great-grandparents would have.” Photo courtesy Dakota Territorial Museum.
-
Production manager Andrea Maibaum chose this photo of the Juso brothers, Black Hills log cabin builders. Photo courtesy of June Nusz.
-
"A favorite of mine is the 1880 Train belching steam on a cold winter day. Looks like a scene from an Old West movie, but it’s a regular occurrence in Hill City and Keystone,” says Bernie Hunhoff, editor-at-large. Photo by Chad Coppess, S.D. Tourism.
-
Co-publisher Heidi Marsh chose this photo by Mary Hercher. "It’s like he’s smiling for the camera."
-
"I was really pulled into Dave Tunge's aerial view of the Missouri River near Springfield. The patterns and colors of the expanding delta are beautiful from the sky, yet the photo serves to illustrate an ever-developing problem,” says Paul Higbee, contributing editor.
-
Rebecca Johnson, special projects coordinator, chose this photo of Springfield artist Ron Livingston. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
