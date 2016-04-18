Share |
Paul Sova's wood bowls and vessels feature complex geometric designs that complement the natural beauty of the wood.
Paul Sova's wood bowls and vessels feature complex geometric designs that complement the natural beauty of the wood.
Sova is president of Showplace Wood Products, based in Harrisburg.
Sova is president of Showplace Wood Products, based in Harrisburg.

Paul Sova’s Bowls

By Bernie Hunhoff

We all agree that Mother Nature is the supreme artist, but her woods become even more amazing when reworked by Sioux Falls woodturning artist Paul Sova.

Sova is president of Showplace Wood Products, a company based in Harrisburg that manufactures and markets nationwide. As Showplace grew, Sova found himself spending most of his days as a businessman. “I was looking for ways to be creative,” he says.

In 2007 he found his niche in segmented lathe-turned art. He assembles hundreds of tiny wood pieces into intricately designed bowls and vases that rival Mother Nature’s sense of pattern and design.

Sova carefully selects each hardwood. Once his material is at hand, he starts each bowl with a sketch. Then he converts the drawing to a mathematical design. He glues the pieces together and carves the bowl on a wood lathe. He finishes using chisels and other carving tools handed down from his father. Each bowl takes up to 50 hours.

He is too busy at Showplace to market or promote his art, although it is available at the Washington Pavilion and on his website. “They are all ornamental. They’re not designed for functionality,” he says. “But a few are being used for mixing salads. The oils would be good for the wood.”

Editor’s Note: This story is revised from the November/December 2014 issue of South Dakota Magazine. To order a copy or to subscribe, call (800) 456-5117.

Comments

02:58 pm - Mon, April 18 2016
Clydde Radel said:
God, not Mother Nature, is the supreme artist.
07:55 am - Thu, April 21 2016
Heidi said:
Paul is a true craftsman and a pretty neat guy too!

Share your thoughts, post a comment to this story:

Your Name:
Your Email Address:  
Your Website:
Comment:  
2000 characters remaining
Captcha

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS