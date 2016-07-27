



Pedaling South Dakota: Day Three

Jul 27, 2016

Carl and Jan Brush of Yankton are loyal readers of our magazine, and avid bicyclists. This summer they are combining those two loves on a cross-country trip, using past South Dakota Magazine stories to guide them to interesting people and places. They've agreed to post some reports from the road so we can go along on their eight-day, 360-mile journey.



DAY THREE: Fueling Up in Canova, Winding Down in Howard

We changed our route to avoid the gravel, thus adding a visit to Salem. We met Charlie Eich in front of the mural downtown. It reads "Grandpa, tell me about the good old days. Dakotah or bust." The mural was painted by Bonnie Nelson, who now resides in Yankton.

Next we visited St. Mary's Catholic Church. The church, built in 1886, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Darlene Gross, parish secretary, gave us the grand tour.

South of Canova we visited Immanuel Lutheran Church, built in 1891. We noticed the beautiful quilts hanging from the balcony. Later in Canova, we were told they are made by parishioners and are for sale. Some are donated to worthy organizations.

Next we stopped at Animals in Canova, owned by Todd and Brenda Glanzer. We first met them 3 years ago, shortly after they bought the business. Their philosophy is "Nobody leaves here hungry!" Generous and delicious portions make that so true! Brenda was preparing lunch for the local seniors group. Our new friend from Salem, Charlie Eich was there. He invited us to join their table for a wonderful spaghetti dinner.

Across the street is the beautiful Canova Memorial Garden. It was built and is maintained by Tammy Zulk, in memory of her son, Tyler, who died in a motorcycle accident. We were unable to meet her today, but LeAnn Laudenburg showed us around the garden. She helps with maintenance. The stepping stones are personally engraved by Tammy.

After 42 miles we arrived at the Olson House in Howard. This beautiful historic guest house is owned by Greg and Chrysti Protsch. We first learned of this house in an ad in South Dakota Magazine!



Click to read Day One and Day Two of Carl and Jan's journey.