Pierre’s Treasure

May 4, 2017

Our May/June issue includes a story on the Treasury Inn, an imposing mansion on North Euclid Avenue in Pierre. The neoclassical home built in 1905 began as the luxurious private residence of A.W. and Caroline Ewert, but slowly declined over the years as a hotel and boarding house. Owen and Shar Gardella purchased the home in 2004 and spent 13 years on a wall-to-wall, roof-to-basement restoration, uncovering surprises like a mural in the dining room and a century-old pouch of letters written to blackmail South Dakota’s state treasurer. Owen, who had significant experience refurbishing old homes in Connecticut, used early photos to help him restore it to its original beauty.

The Gardellas are now offering the Treasury Inn for sale. John Andrews visited the home earlier this year and took several photos for the story. Here are some that didn’t make the magazine.