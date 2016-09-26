Fall in the Canyon

Sep 26, 2016

Spearfish Canyon is a favorite fall foliage destination for South Dakotans and out of state visitors. Jerry Boyer, who has tracked the progression of fall colors in Spearfish Canyon for over 20 seasons, says the peak viewing time should be today and Tuesday.

“I do not remember a fall so beautiful. The yellows and golds are so vivid and the reds, oranges and purples so brilliantly plentiful,” Boyer says. "It's amazing that primarily only four leafy tree-types can create such awesome splendor and excitement. The colorful trees are highlighted by the sharp contrast of the dark emerald-green pine and spruce evergreens.” But Boyer warns to beware of the alluring red leaves near the ground — they are poison ivy.

John Mitchell visited the canyon this past weekend. Here are some of his photos.