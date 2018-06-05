Spring Hike at Crazy Horse
Jun 5, 2018
Crazy Horse Memorial hosted its 33rd annual Spring Volksmarch June 2-3. Hikers from around the country made the 6.2-mile jaunt over dirt trails and gravel roads to experience a view of the world’s largest mountain carving that visitors don’t ordinarily enjoy. The turn-around point happens on the outstretched arm of Crazy Horse, with the sculpture’s nine-story face looming in the background. The volksmarch is among the most popular organized hikes in the country. Another trip in the fall is scheduled for September 30. Photos by John Mitchell.
You Might Also Like:
Photo Galleries
Spring Hike at Crazy Horse
The annual volksmarch draws thousands to the world’s largest mountain carving. Photo by John Mitchell.
March/April 2018 Favorites
Our staff chose favorite photos from the March/April 2018 issue. What are yours? Photo by Jesse ...
Return to the Summit
Basketball fans delight in another entertaining Summit League Tournament.
Photo of the Week
The cottage garden at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Photo by Julie Kingery-Conner
Bear Butte Burning
A weekend fire scorched 150 acres of Bear Butte. Photo by John Mitchell.