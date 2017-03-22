Sanctuary on the Prairie
Mar 22, 2017
In the fall of 1886, the Rev. Bernard Heus travelled from Ipswich to lead the town of Bowdle’s first Catholic Mass in a hall over Cox’s store on Main Street. Today, Catholics in the Edmunds County city of 500 have more elegant accommodations. St. Augustine Catholic Church on Third Avenue was completed in 1919. Its ornate architecture includes stained glass windows that illustrate events recorded in the Bible. The windows were gifts from early pioneer families who worshipped there. Photos by Dan Ray.
Photo Galleries
Sanctuary on the Prairie
Catholics in the Edmunds County city of Bowdle worship in elegant accommodations. Photos by ...
Rural Steeples
In 2014, photographer Christian Begeman started a Facebook page dedicated to country churches. Our ...
Staff Favorites from March/April 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
Lily Lives
Our January/February issue includes a story on Lily, a tiny town south of Webster. Here are some of the ...
Restaurant Road Trip
Bernie Hunhoff visited several of our quirky cafes and grills for a story in our January/February issue. ...
Comments