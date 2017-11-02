The Lutefisk Tradition
Nov 2, 2017
Our November/December issue features the annual lutefisk supper in Summit, a town of about 290 people in southern Roberts County. Hundreds of people will head to Summit this Saturday, Nov. 4, for the town's 79th such gathering. Managing Editor John Andrews traveled to Summit for last year's supper with a camera, notebook and an empty stomach. Here are a few extra photos that didn't make the magazine.
