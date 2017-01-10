On This Day

January 21

Joe Foss, former South Dakota governor, NRA president, AFL commissioner, World War II flying ace and medal of honor recipient, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery today in 2003. After graduating from the University of South Dakota, Foss enrolled in the Marine Reserves to become a naval aviator. During four months of service in the South Pacific as leader of the Flying Circus, Foss was credited with shooting down 26 Japanese aircraft. This record gave him the distinction "Ace of Aces" and he was awarded the Medal of Honor.