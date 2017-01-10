For the Birds

Our feathered friends add color to winter’s white. [read more]

A Tasty Resolution

Explore South Dakota’s culinary landscape in 2017. [read more]

The Hunter’s New Friend

The Ground Blind Buddy keeps you organized in the field. [read more]

Palm Garden Cafe closed for several decades before being reopened a few years ago with much of the original decor. The Aberdeen eatery s broasted chicken recipe dates back to 1932.

Restaurant Road Trip

Bernie Hunhoff visited several of our quirky cafes and grills for a story in our January/February issue. Here are some of his photos that didn’t make the magazine. [read more]

Farm Island Recreation Area is located on Lake Sharpe.

Island Winter

Two islands lie near Pierre — Farm Island and LaFramboise. Snow and ice lend a different perspective to their beauty. Photos by Lance Bertram. [read more]

Galleries

ALL GALLERIES

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

Monthly E-Newsletter

Sign up for our monthly potpourri of South Dakota humor, trivia, recipes and travel — sent right to your email for free!

* indicates required

Keep In Touch

JOIN US ON
FACEBOOK
FOLLOW US
ON TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO
OUR FEED
SEND US
AN EMAIL

On This Day

January 26

The "Dukes of Hazzard," starring Faith native Catherine Bach, appeared on CBS today in 1979. Among the show's dubious icons was Bach's wardrobe: the cut-off jean shorts known as "Daisy Dukes." Legend says Bach was unhappy with her wardrobe so she fashioned her own pair of shorts with Midwestern do-it-yourself attitude.

Editor's Notebook

Sparky s Bar & Grill in Isabel was one of the stops on our SD taste tour.

SD's Tastiest Bucket List

January 10, 2017

What are your favorite South Dakota menu items? [read more]

COMMENTS (1)
[more Editor's Notebook]

Columns

January 25, 2017

For the Birds

Christian Begeman

PHOTOGRAPHY: Our feathered friends add color to winter’s white. [read More]

January 24, 2017

A Tasty Resolution

Katie Hunhoff

FOOD: Explore South Dakota’s culinary landscape in 2017. [read More]

January 11, 2017

Football Revolutionaries

Paul Higbee

HISTORY: South Dakotans helped shape professional football and its big game. [read More]

COMMENTS (1)

January 10, 2017

Keeping Tabs on Jerauld County

John Andrews

TRAVEL: When we aren’t in the Wessington Hills country, the True Dakotan is the next best thing. [read More]

COMMENTS (3)

January 5, 2017

Resolved to be Simple

Fran Hill

FOOD: The New Year means a fresh start for you — and your meals. [read More]

South Dakota Magazine
Web Design by LVSYS