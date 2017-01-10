Photo of the Week

The sun sets over POET Biorefining in Chancellor. Photo by Christian Begeman. #PhotoFriday [read more]

Coldlands Beauty

Photographer Carl Johnson explores the Badlands in winter. [read more]

West River Oasis

Sheep, water and pancakes make life sweeter in Newell. Photo by Greg Latza. [read more]

History

The Fort Sisseton Kid

Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more ]

John Banvard’s Brush with Success

The Lady Leatherheads of Madison

Chased Across Perkins County

Artist at Home

Culture

Dancing in the Sacred Hoop

Kevin Locke travels the globe, a Lakota emissary for human harmony. [read more ]

Abandoned

Spooklight Road

Altars of Grass and Sky

The Golden Oldies

Editor's Notebook

Sparky s Bar & Grill in Isabel was one of the stops on our SD taste tour.

SD's Tastiest Bucket List

January 10, 2017

What are your favorite South Dakota menu items? [read more]

COMMENTS (1)
Columns

February 1, 2017

From a Vision

Michael Zimny

ARTS: Anthony Horse Road is reviving the tradition of Lakota doll making. [read More]

January 25, 2017

For the Birds

Christian Begeman

PHOTOGRAPHY: Our feathered friends add color to winter’s white. [read More]

January 24, 2017

A Tasty Resolution

Katie Hunhoff

FOOD: Explore South Dakota’s culinary landscape in 2017. [read More]

January 11, 2017

Football Revolutionaries

Paul Higbee

HISTORY: South Dakotans helped shape professional football and its big game. [read More]

COMMENTS (1)

January 10, 2017

Keeping Tabs on Jerauld County

John Andrews

TRAVEL: When we aren’t in the Wessington Hills country, the True Dakotan is the next best thing. [read More]

COMMENTS (3)

