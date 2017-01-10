Photo of the Week

The sun sets over POET Biorefining in Chancellor. Photo by Christian Begeman. #PhotoFriday [read more]

From a Vision

Anthony Horse Road is reviving the tradition of Lakota doll making. [read more]

Coldlands Beauty

Photographer Carl Johnson explores the Badlands in winter. [read more]

West River Oasis

Sheep, water and pancakes make life sweeter in Newell. Photo by Greg Latza. [read more]

For the Birds

Our feathered friends add color to winter’s white. [read more]

Galleries

History

The Fort Sisseton Kid

Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more ]

John Banvard’s Brush with Success

The Lady Leatherheads of Madison

Chased Across Perkins County

Artist at Home

Culture

Dancing in the Sacred Hoop

Kevin Locke travels the globe, a Lakota emissary for human harmony. [read more ]

Abandoned

Spooklight Road

Altars of Grass and Sky

The Golden Oldies

On This Day

February 3

The Farm Holiday Movement was born as a result of poor market prices for farmers. And in the summer of 1932, members of the militant organization near Sioux City began efforts to stop all produce from coming to market. On this date in 1933, however, 67-year-old R.D. Markell of Elk Point, a milk deliveryman, was determined to make his shipment to Sioux City. Armed picketers interrupted him and a gunfight ensued. Markell was shot and killed. His killer was sentenced to three years in prison. Markell's sons, who were with their father delivering on this day, finished Markell's delivery.

Editor's Notebook

Sparky s Bar & Grill in Isabel was one of the stops on our SD taste tour.

SD's Tastiest Bucket List

January 10, 2017

What are your favorite South Dakota menu items? [read more]

COMMENTS (1)
[more Editor's Notebook]

Columns

February 1, 2017

From a Vision

Michael Zimny

ARTS: Anthony Horse Road is reviving the tradition of Lakota doll making. [read More]

January 25, 2017

For the Birds

Christian Begeman

PHOTOGRAPHY: Our feathered friends add color to winter’s white. [read More]

January 24, 2017

A Tasty Resolution

Katie Hunhoff

FOOD: Explore South Dakota’s culinary landscape in 2017. [read More]

January 11, 2017

Football Revolutionaries

Paul Higbee

HISTORY: South Dakotans helped shape professional football and its big game. [read More]

COMMENTS (1)

January 10, 2017

Keeping Tabs on Jerauld County

John Andrews

TRAVEL: When we aren’t in the Wessington Hills country, the True Dakotan is the next best thing. [read More]

COMMENTS (3)

