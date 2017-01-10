Photo of the Week
Sky and ice meet on the Missouri River near Yankton. Photo by Sam Stukel. [read more]
Restaurant Road Trip
Bernie Hunhoff visited several of our quirky cafes and grills for a story in our January/February issue. Here are some of his photos that didn’t make the magazine. [read more]
Island Winter
Two islands lie near Pierre — Farm Island and LaFramboise. Snow and ice lend a different perspective to their beauty. Photos by Lance Bertram. [read more]
Staff Favorites from January/February 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours? [read more]
Football Revolutionaries
South Dakotans helped shape professional football and its big game. [read more]
Food
Homemade Noodles
Peace-keeping pasta from Aberdeen. [read more ]
The Legend of Springerle
The Vinegar Man
Canning Produce and Wit
Wessington’s Chili Wars
Travel
The Different Drums of Flandreau
Tribe and town have a long history. [read more ]
Gateway to the Sandhills
The Road Less Traveled
The Hoover Store
A River Road Called 1806
History
The Fort Sisseton Kid
Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more ]
John Banvard’s Brush with Success
The Lady Leatherheads of Madison
Chased Across Perkins County
Artist at Home
Outdoors
Rails to Trails
After a dozen years of work and early opposition, an old railroad line became the Mickelson Trail. [read more ]
The Burnt Hills
Opening Day
Saving Our Native Prairie
If You Live Long Enough
Culture
Dancing in the Sacred Hoop
Kevin Locke travels the globe, a Lakota emissary for human harmony. [read more ]
Abandoned
Spooklight Road
Altars of Grass and Sky
The Golden Oldies
Business
The Wild Dutchman’s Success
Sunflower seeds from Mound City gain a nationwide following. [read more ]
The Doorhickey
Traditional Tea
Melon Mate
Sprucing Up
On This Day
January 21
Joe Foss, former South Dakota governor, NRA president, AFL commissioner, World War II flying ace and medal of honor recipient, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery today in 2003. After graduating from the University of South Dakota, Foss enrolled in the Marine Reserves to become a naval aviator. During four months of service in the South Pacific as leader of the Flying Circus, Foss was credited with shooting down 26 Japanese aircraft. This record gave him the distinction "Ace of Aces" and he was awarded the Medal of Honor.
