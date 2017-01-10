Coldlands Beauty

Photographer Carl Johnson explores the Badlands in winter. [read more]

West River Oasis

Sheep, water and pancakes make life sweeter in Newell. Photo by Greg Latza. [read more]

For the Birds

Our feathered friends add color to winter’s white. [read more]

A Tasty Resolution

Explore South Dakota’s culinary landscape in 2017. [read more]

The Hunter’s New Friend

The Ground Blind Buddy keeps you organized in the field. [read more]

Galleries

ALL GALLERIES

History

The Fort Sisseton Kid

Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more ]

John Banvard’s Brush with Success

The Lady Leatherheads of Madison

Chased Across Perkins County

Artist at Home

Culture

Dancing in the Sacred Hoop

Kevin Locke travels the globe, a Lakota emissary for human harmony. [read more ]

Abandoned

Spooklight Road

Altars of Grass and Sky

The Golden Oldies

On This Day

February 1

Gov. George Mickelson and eight tribal representatives signed a proclamation calling for a year of reconciliation between Indian and non-Indian people on this date in 1990. At the ceremony, Mickelson smoked a peace pipe with tribal chairmen and representatives from eight of the state's nine tribes. After signing the proclamation addressing fears, mistrust, and divisiveness within the state, Mickelson said he hoped the year would bring greater economic development for the Sioux and solutions to Indian health care and low student enrollment. In 1990, the South Dakota legislature passed a law replacing Columbus Day with Native American Day. And South Dakota, once referred to as the "Mississippi of the North" in terms of Indian relations, is still the only state in the union to have this distinction.

Editor's Notebook

Sparky s Bar & Grill in Isabel was one of the stops on our SD taste tour.

SD's Tastiest Bucket List

January 10, 2017

What are your favorite South Dakota menu items? [read more]

COMMENTS (1)
[more Editor's Notebook]

Columns

January 25, 2017

