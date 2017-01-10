Christian Begeman’s sundogs photo ranks really high in my book,” says Heidi Marsh, co-publisher. I’d say it’s one of my favorite photos for the entire year!

Staff Favorites from January/February 2017

Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours? [read more]

Football Revolutionaries

South Dakotans helped shape professional football and its big game. [read more]

Keeping Tabs on Jerauld County

When we aren’t in the Wessington Hills country, the True Dakotan is the next best thing. [read more]

Resolved to be Simple

The New Year means a fresh start for you — and your meals. [read more]

Galleries

History

The Fort Sisseton Kid

Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more ]

John Banvard’s Brush with Success

The Lady Leatherheads of Madison

Chased Across Perkins County

Artist at Home

Outdoors

Rails to Trails

After a dozen years of work and early opposition, an old railroad line became the Mickelson Trail. [read more ]

The Burnt Hills

Opening Day

Saving Our Native Prairie

If You Live Long Enough

Culture

Abandoned

Spooklight Road

Altars of Grass and Sky

The Golden Oldies

Business

The Wild Dutchman’s Success

Sunflower seeds from Mound City gain a nationwide following. [read more ]

The Doorhickey

Traditional Tea

Melon Mate

Sprucing Up

On This Day

January 16

Sisseton native Joe Robbie watched the Dallas Cowboys beat his Miami Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI today in 1972. Robbie practiced law in Mitchell, ran for governor in the 1950s and headed the Office of Price Stabilization in four states before buying the Dolphins in 1965. His team reached the Super Bowl five times and earned two championships, including the NFL's only perfect season in 1973.

Editor's Notebook

Sparky s Bar & Grill in Isabel was one of the stops on our SD taste tour.

SD's Tastiest Bucket List

January 10, 2017

What are your favorite South Dakota menu items? [read more]

[more Editor's Notebook]

Columns

January 11, 2017

Football Revolutionaries

Paul Higbee

HISTORY: South Dakotans helped shape professional football and its big game. [read More]

January 10, 2017

Keeping Tabs on Jerauld County

John Andrews

TRAVEL: When we aren’t in the Wessington Hills country, the True Dakotan is the next best thing. [read More]

COMMENTS (3)

January 5, 2017

Resolved to be Simple

Fran Hill

FOOD: The New Year means a fresh start for you — and your meals. [read More]

January 4, 2017

Finding the Silent Guide

Michael Zimny

CULTURE: A lonely sentinel in Haakon County. [read More]

December 28, 2016

Light Through the Storm

Christian Begeman

PHOTOGRAPHY: This year’s Christmas blizzard was ugly for many South Dakotans, but bright spots could still be found. [read More]

COMMENTS (1)

