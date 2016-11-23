Dancing in the Sacred Hoop
Kevin Locke travels the globe, a Lakota emissary for human harmony. [read more]
Resolved to be Simple
The New Year means a fresh start for you — and your meals. [read more]
Finding the Silent Guide
A lonely sentinel in Haakon County. [read more]
Homemade Noodles
Peace-keeping pasta from Aberdeen. [read more]
Light Through the Storm
This year’s Christmas blizzard was ugly for many South Dakotans, but bright spots could still be found. [read more]
On This Day
January 9
Wind Cave, the fourth longest cave system in the world, was designated a national park today in 1903. Brothers Tom and Jesse Bingham, stumbled upon the cave in 1881. The wind was blowing so hard out of the hole that Tom's hat blew off. A decade later, a 16-year-old boy found the hole while on a hike, and his father was hired by a mining company to find gold. The cave didn't have gold, but it did have tourism potential. Soon candlelight tours were offered. Wind Cave is known for its boxwork, unusual formations that resemble honeycombs.
Editor's Notebook
Goodbye to the King of the Clowns
November 23, 2016
Don Crouse of Watertown led family and friends in an inspiring effort to make us laugh. [read more][more Editor's Notebook]
Columns
January 5, 2017
Resolved to be Simple
FOOD: The New Year means a fresh start for you — and your meals. [read More]
January 4, 2017
Finding the Silent Guide
CULTURE: A lonely sentinel in Haakon County. [read More]
December 28, 2016
Light Through the Storm
PHOTOGRAPHY: This year’s Christmas blizzard was ugly for many South Dakotans, but bright spots could still be found. [read More]
December 22, 2016
Swimming Upstream
FOOD: When the going got tough in 2016, our food columnist took a lesson from the salmon. [read More]
December 21, 2016
Beware of Long Hollow
HISTORY: Navigating this Roberts County pass in winter can be deadly. [read More]