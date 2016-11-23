Photo of the Week
Deer shed in fall to make way for a winter coat with hollow hair shafts and wool-like under fur. Photo by John Mitchell. [read more]
Light Through the Storm
This year’s Christmas blizzard was ugly for many South Dakotans, but bright spots could still be found. [read more]
The Fort Sisseton Kid
Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more]
Swimming Upstream
When the going got tough in 2016, our food columnist took a lesson from the salmon. [read more]
Beware of Long Hollow
Navigating this Roberts County pass in winter can be deadly. [read more]
Food
The Legend of Springerle
How a German treat came to grace South Dakota holiday tables. [read more ]
The Vinegar Man
Canning Produce and Wit
Wessington’s Chili Wars
Walnut Pie Among the Pines
Travel
The Different Drums of Flandreau
Tribe and town have a long history. [read more ]
Gateway to the Sandhills
The Road Less Traveled
The Hoover Store
A River Road Called 1806
History
John Banvard’s Brush with Success
The Lady Leatherheads of Madison
Chased Across Perkins County
Artist at Home
Outdoors
Rails to Trails
After a dozen years of work and early opposition, an old railroad line became the Mickelson Trail. [read more ]
The Burnt Hills
Opening Day
Saving Our Native Prairie
If You Live Long Enough
Culture
Abandoned
Photographing South Dakota’s forgotten automobiles. [read more ]
Spooklight Road
Altars of Grass and Sky
The Golden Oldies
Grabbing Life By The Horns
Business
The Wild Dutchman’s Success
Sunflower seeds from Mound City gain a nationwide following. [read more ]
The Doorhickey
Traditional Tea
Melon Mate
Sprucing Up
EventsDecember 26 - December 31
Christmas Night of Lights - Rapid City
New Year’s Eve Celebration - Delmont
Downtown Countdown - Rapid City
Spend the last night of the year at Main Street Square.
On This Day
December 31
Sioux Falls' Powder House exploded on this night in 1936. Resident heard a loud bang, and when people arrived they found only a 25-foot deep crater. A survivor claimed vengeful mob hit men who attempted to rob a Sioux City bank were responsible. One man was killed in the blast, which registered on seismographic stations in California.
Editor's Notebook
Goodbye to the King of the Clowns
November 23, 2016
Don Crouse of Watertown led family and friends in an inspiring effort to make us laugh. [read more][more Editor's Notebook]
