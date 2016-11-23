Dancing in the Sacred Hoop

Kevin Locke travels the globe, a Lakota emissary for human harmony. [read more]

Resolved to be Simple

The New Year means a fresh start for you — and your meals. [read more]

Finding the Silent Guide

A lonely sentinel in Haakon County. [read more]

Homemade Noodles

Peace-keeping pasta from Aberdeen. [read more]

Light Through the Storm

This year’s Christmas blizzard was ugly for many South Dakotans, but bright spots could still be found. [read more]

History

The Fort Sisseton Kid

Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more ]

John Banvard’s Brush with Success

The Lady Leatherheads of Madison

Chased Across Perkins County

Artist at Home

Outdoors

Rails to Trails

After a dozen years of work and early opposition, an old railroad line became the Mickelson Trail. [read more ]

The Burnt Hills

Opening Day

Saving Our Native Prairie

If You Live Long Enough

Culture

Abandoned

Spooklight Road

Altars of Grass and Sky

The Golden Oldies

Business

The Wild Dutchman’s Success

Sunflower seeds from Mound City gain a nationwide following. [read more ]

The Doorhickey

Traditional Tea

Melon Mate

Sprucing Up

On This Day

January 9

Wind Cave, the fourth longest cave system in the world, was designated a national park today in 1903. Brothers Tom and Jesse Bingham, stumbled upon the cave in 1881. The wind was blowing so hard out of the hole that Tom's hat blew off. A decade later, a 16-year-old boy found the hole while on a hike, and his father was hired by a mining company to find gold. The cave didn't have gold, but it did have tourism potential. Soon candlelight tours were offered. Wind Cave is known for its boxwork, unusual formations that resemble honeycombs.

Editor's Notebook

Don Crouse and his clown family.

Goodbye to the King of the Clowns

November 23, 2016

Don Crouse of Watertown led family and friends in an inspiring effort to make us laugh. [read more]

COMMENTS (2)
[more Editor's Notebook]

Columns

January 5, 2017

January 4, 2017

December 28, 2016

COMMENTS (1)

December 22, 2016

Swimming Upstream

Fran Hill

FOOD: When the going got tough in 2016, our food columnist took a lesson from the salmon. [read More]

December 21, 2016

Beware of Long Hollow

Katie Hunhoff

HISTORY: Navigating this Roberts County pass in winter can be deadly. [read More]

COMMENTS (2)

