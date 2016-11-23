On This Day

January 9

Wind Cave, the fourth longest cave system in the world, was designated a national park today in 1903. Brothers Tom and Jesse Bingham, stumbled upon the cave in 1881. The wind was blowing so hard out of the hole that Tom's hat blew off. A decade later, a 16-year-old boy found the hole while on a hike, and his father was hired by a mining company to find gold. The cave didn't have gold, but it did have tourism potential. Soon candlelight tours were offered. Wind Cave is known for its boxwork, unusual formations that resemble honeycombs.