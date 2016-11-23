Photo of the Week

Deer shed in fall to make way for a winter coat with hollow hair shafts and wool-like under fur. Photo by John Mitchell. [read more]

Light Through the Storm

This year’s Christmas blizzard was ugly for many South Dakotans, but bright spots could still be found. [read more]

The Fort Sisseton Kid

Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more]

Swimming Upstream

When the going got tough in 2016, our food columnist took a lesson from the salmon. [read more]

Beware of Long Hollow

Navigating this Roberts County pass in winter can be deadly. [read more]

History

John Banvard’s Brush with Success

The Lady Leatherheads of Madison

Chased Across Perkins County

Artist at Home

Outdoors

Rails to Trails

After a dozen years of work and early opposition, an old railroad line became the Mickelson Trail. [read more ]

The Burnt Hills

Opening Day

Saving Our Native Prairie

If You Live Long Enough

Business

The Wild Dutchman’s Success

Sunflower seeds from Mound City gain a nationwide following. [read more ]

The Doorhickey

Traditional Tea

Melon Mate

Sprucing Up

On This Day

December 31

Sioux Falls' Powder House exploded on this night in 1936. Resident heard a loud bang, and when people arrived they found only a 25-foot deep crater. A survivor claimed vengeful mob hit men who attempted to rob a Sioux City bank were responsible. One man was killed in the blast, which registered on seismographic stations in California.

Editor's Notebook

Don Crouse and his clown family.

Goodbye to the King of the Clowns

November 23, 2016

Don Crouse of Watertown led family and friends in an inspiring effort to make us laugh. [read more]

Columns

December 28, 2016

December 22, 2016

December 21, 2016

December 13, 2016

Built on Fur

John Andrews

TRAVEL: Traders got Charles Mix County on its feet. [read More]

December 8, 2016

Tickling Your Taste Buds

Fran Hill

FOOD: Raw Brussels sprouts make a light and delicious winter salad. [read More]

