For the Birds
Our feathered friends add color to winter’s white. [read more]
A Tasty Resolution
Explore South Dakota’s culinary landscape in 2017. [read more]
The Hunter’s New Friend
The Ground Blind Buddy keeps you organized in the field. [read more]
Restaurant Road Trip
Bernie Hunhoff visited several of our quirky cafes and grills for a story in our January/February issue. Here are some of his photos that didn’t make the magazine. [read more]
Island Winter
Two islands lie near Pierre — Farm Island and LaFramboise. Snow and ice lend a different perspective to their beauty. Photos by Lance Bertram. [read more]
Food
Homemade Noodles
Peace-keeping pasta from Aberdeen. [read more ]
The Legend of Springerle
The Vinegar Man
Canning Produce and Wit
Wessington’s Chili Wars
Travel
The Different Drums of Flandreau
Tribe and town have a long history. [read more ]
Gateway to the Sandhills
The Road Less Traveled
The Hoover Store
A River Road Called 1806
History
The Fort Sisseton Kid
Though he steered clear of politics himself, Robert J. Perry knew just how to use them to save a crumbling military fort in northeastern South Dakota. [read more ]
John Banvard’s Brush with Success
The Lady Leatherheads of Madison
Chased Across Perkins County
Artist at Home
Outdoors
Rails to Trails
After a dozen years of work and early opposition, an old railroad line became the Mickelson Trail. [read more ]
The Burnt Hills
Opening Day
Saving Our Native Prairie
If You Live Long Enough
Culture
Dancing in the Sacred Hoop
Kevin Locke travels the globe, a Lakota emissary for human harmony. [read more ]
Abandoned
Spooklight Road
Altars of Grass and Sky
The Golden Oldies
Business
The Wild Dutchman’s Success
The Doorhickey
Traditional Tea
Melon Mate
EventsJanuary 18 - January 26
Regional artists display their work.
38th Winter Art Show - Spearfish
An all age, all media, art show in The Matthews Art Gallery.
Sioux Empire Farm Show - Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Farm Show - Sioux Falls
Calendar Girls (play) - Sioux Falls
On This Day
January 26
The "Dukes of Hazzard," starring Faith native Catherine Bach, appeared on CBS today in 1979. Among the show's dubious icons was Bach's wardrobe: the cut-off jean shorts known as "Daisy Dukes." Legend says Bach was unhappy with her wardrobe so she fashioned her own pair of shorts with Midwestern do-it-yourself attitude.
Editor's Notebook
SD's Tastiest Bucket List
January 10, 2017
What are your favorite South Dakota menu items? [read more][more Editor's Notebook]
Columns
January 25, 2017
January 24, 2017
January 11, 2017
Football Revolutionaries
HISTORY: South Dakotans helped shape professional football and its big game. [read More]
January 10, 2017
Keeping Tabs on Jerauld County
TRAVEL: When we aren’t in the Wessington Hills country, the True Dakotan is the next best thing. [read More]
January 5, 2017
Resolved to be Simple
FOOD: The New Year means a fresh start for you — and your meals. [read More]