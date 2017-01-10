On This Day

February 1

Gov. George Mickelson and eight tribal representatives signed a proclamation calling for a year of reconciliation between Indian and non-Indian people on this date in 1990. At the ceremony, Mickelson smoked a peace pipe with tribal chairmen and representatives from eight of the state's nine tribes. After signing the proclamation addressing fears, mistrust, and divisiveness within the state, Mickelson said he hoped the year would bring greater economic development for the Sioux and solutions to Indian health care and low student enrollment. In 1990, the South Dakota legislature passed a law replacing Columbus Day with Native American Day. And South Dakota, once referred to as the "Mississippi of the North" in terms of Indian relations, is still the only state in the union to have this distinction.