February 3

The Farm Holiday Movement was born as a result of poor market prices for farmers. And in the summer of 1932, members of the militant organization near Sioux City began efforts to stop all produce from coming to market. On this date in 1933, however, 67-year-old R.D. Markell of Elk Point, a milk deliveryman, was determined to make his shipment to Sioux City. Armed picketers interrupted him and a gunfight ensued. Markell was shot and killed. His killer was sentenced to three years in prison. Markell's sons, who were with their father delivering on this day, finished Markell's delivery.